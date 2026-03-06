BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — A Baton Rouge mother is in jail after a loaded handgun made it into her child’s backpack and was brought to school Thursday morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Gun Found at FLAIM After Student Shows Classmate the Weapon

Deputies say administrators at Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet (FLAIM) were alerted Thursday morning after a student showed a classmate a gun inside her backpack. The classmate reported it to a teacher, who searched the bag, found the firearm, and immediately contacted school administrators.

Credit: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office

The weapon was a pink Glock 9mm handgun loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition. No threats were made and no one was injured.

How the Gun Ended Up in the Backpack

The child told investigators that while still inside the family vehicle, she noticed the gun in a side compartment of her backpack and moved it inside the main compartment before entering school.

Her mother, Vannicea McCray, 36, told deputies she had placed the handgun on the side of the child’s backpack while getting ready to leave their home and failed to remove it before the child headed to school. McCray acknowledged the firearm was hers.

Mother Charged, Child Welfare Agency Called

At the close of the investigation, deputies arrested McCray and charged her with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile under LRS 14:92. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The gun was recovered and secured as evidence.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was also notified and responded to the scene to address the welfare of the child.

