Actor Shia LaBeouf has been ordered back to jail and will be required to attend rehabilitation following his recent arrest tied to a Mardi Gras fight in the Marigny.

During a Thursday morning hearing in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, Judge Simone Levine revoked LaBeouf’s previous release on his own recognizance and instead set bond at $100,000. If he is able to bond out, the 39-year-old actor must enter a rehabilitation program and submit to regular drug and alcohol testing.

According to NOLA.com, LaBeouf appeared in court alongside his attorney after video of last week’s altercation began circulating nationally.

Fight Outside Marigny Bar Drew National Attention

The incident reportedly occurred in the early morning hours of February 17 outside R Bar. Viral video from the scene shows LaBeouf removing his shirt and appearing to engage in a confrontation as bystanders attempted to calm the situation.

According to New Orleans Police, LaBeouf is accused of punching two men during the altercation, injuring at least one victim. He was later booked into Orleans Parish jail on two counts of simple battery.

He was released on his own recognizance on Fat Tuesday, meaning he was not required to post bond as long as he appeared for future court dates.

Court Raises Concerns About Community Safety

Judge Levine cited concerns about public safety when issuing Thursday’s ruling, noting what she described as evidence related to alcohol use following LaBeouf’s initial release.

Prior to the hearing, the court required LaBeouf to submit to drug and alcohol testing. While his attorney argued the results only reflected past alcohol use during Mardi Gras festivities, the judge expressed concern over what she believes to be ongoing substance issues.

In her decision, Levine emphasized the potential risk LaBeouf could pose to both the alleged victims and the community as a whole.

See the full NOLA.com report here.