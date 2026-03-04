Drivers traveling across one of Louisiana’s longest bridges are facing major delays after multiple crashes involving 18-wheelers shut down both directions of Interstate 10 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Louisiana State Police say the crashes happened near milepost 128 close to Whiskey Bay. The incidents involve several tractor-trailers and have caused significant roadway blockages on both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Traffic in the area quickly backed up after the wrecks were reported. Officials say congestion on I-10 West has reached nearly two miles, while eastbound traffic is backed up approaching Butte La Rose.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether there were any injuries connected to the crashes.

Authorities Urge Drivers To Avoid The Area

Louisiana State Police Troop A issued a travel advisory urging motorists to avoid the area while crews work to clear the roadway.

Troopers and first responders remain on scene managing the crashes and working to safely reopen the interstate. Officials say the cause of the crashes remains under investigation.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

For updated road closure information, drivers can check the Louisiana 511 system by calling 511, visiting 511la.org, or downloading the Louisiana 511 mobile app.

Get our free mobile app

Drivers React To Another Basin Bridge Shutdown

The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is no stranger to major traffic backups, and the latest closure led to immediate reactions on social media from drivers who know how quickly traffic can turn into hours-long delays.

On a WBRZ Facebook post, some joked about what it takes to survive getting stuck on the bridge.

“Hope yall got them propane camping grills and ice chests in the back. Gonna be a long one,” one commenter wrote.

Others shared stories about previous experiences sitting in traffic on the bridge for hours.

“That’s why you stop before you get on that thing with no turnarounds and get a big poboy, a bag of chips, and water,” another driver said. “I spent eight hours on there one night.”

Several commenters also questioned why crashes seem to happen so frequently on the stretch of interstate, while others suggested increased patrols or traffic enforcement.

For now, officials are asking drivers to remain patient while crews continue clearing the crash scenes and working to reopen both directions of I-10.