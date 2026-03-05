LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — March is here, and that means one thing in South Louisiana: it’s time to boil. The 2026 crawfish season, which had a rough early stretch due to winter freezes and labor shortages, is now hitting its stride. LSU AgCenter crawfish extension agent Todd Fontenot said in recent interviews that the season is shaping up to be a good one in terms of yields, and prices at spots like Crawfish Time on Ridge Road in Lafayette have already started their seasonal slide after the Mardi Gras crunch.

If you’ve been paying $9 to $11 a pound all season to let someone else do the boiling, this is the year to take matters into your own hands. A good crawfish boiler pays for itself fast — and once you control the seasoning, the soak, and the timing, there’s no going back.

Here’s what you need to know before you buy.

How Big of a Boiler Do You Actually Need?

Size is the first question, and it comes down to crowd count. The general rule: figure about 5 pounds of crawfish per person for a real boil, then match your pot accordingly.

60–80 quarts: Handles 10 to 20 guests. These are the most common backyard setups — manageable to move, affordable to store, and fast to heat.

90–120 quarts: The sweet spot for regular entertainers. You can cook a full sack (about 30–35 lbs) at once and keep the line moving.

Commercial (40+ gallons): If you're feeding 50 or more, or you're running a boil at a church fundraiser or family reunion, this is your range.

Don’t cheap out on size. You can always put less in a bigger pot, but you can’t put more in a small one.

The Gold Standard: High Performance Cookers (HPC)

If you’ve been around the South Louisiana boil circuit for any amount of time, you’ve probably heard of High Performance Cookers. The company is based in Covington and builds its equipment right here in Louisiana, and the technology behind their pots genuinely changes how a backyard boil works.

Their patented Tunnel Tube Technology gives the bottom of their pots nearly three times the traditional cooking surface area, which means the water heats faster and holds temperature better. Their consumer units hit a rolling boil in under 7 minutes using less than 1 gallon of propane — compare that to 20–30 minutes with a standard setup.

The practical result: no more waiting half an hour for the water to come up, and no more mushy crawfish because the temperature dropped when you dumped in a sack. Their 4mm heavy-duty aluminum construction also holds up season after season in a way that cheaper 2mm pots simply don’t.

HPC consumer crawfish cookers start at 60 quarts and go up to 160 quarts, with built-in burners on every model. Their commercial line scales up to 150 gallons for large-volume cooking. Most consumer orders ship in 1–2 business days.

If you’re a frequent boiler — and in South Louisiana, that means anyone who cooks three or more times a season — HPC is worth the investment. You can find their full lineup at highperformancecookers.com.

Best for Backyard Crowds: Creole Feast CFB1001A Single Sack Crawfish Boiler

For cooks who want a purpose-built, all-in-one crawfish machine without jumping to the HPC price point, the Creole Feast CFB1001A is a strong option. It holds up to 50 pounds of crawfish in its 90-quart vessel, runs dual jet burners generating 135,000 BTUs of cooking power, and includes a hinged aluminum strainer basket that lets you dump crawfish cleanly without wrestling a full basket over the rim of the pot.

The built-in foldable front work table is a nice touch for a backyard setup — you’ve got a place to stage seasoning, do the initial rinse, and lay out your newspaper before the dump. A drain valve makes cleanup easier than most aluminum pots at this price range.

You can find the Creole Feast setup at creolefeast.com.

Best Budget Option: Bayou Classic Crawfish Boiler Kit (44 qt)

Bayou Classic has been an Acadiana staple for decades, and the 1144 kit — a 44-quart aluminum pot, perforated basket, and 57,000 BTU high-pressure burner — is as straightforward as it gets. It won’t set the propane-efficiency records that an HPC will, but it gets a rolling boil going, holds its season reasonably well, and you can pick up the full kit affordably at Academy Sports or Walmart.

The 44-quart size is best suited for smaller family gatherings, but for a family that boils on weekends through April and May, this is a no-nonsense starter setup that doesn’t require a big commitment.

One note from longtime South Louisiana cooks: the regulator on the base Bayou Classic model is its weakest point. If you’re cooking with volume or in windy conditions, upgrading to a higher-PSI regulator or a jet burner setup is worth the extra spend.

Best Mid-Range All-in-One: King Kooker Portable Propane Boiling Package

The King Kooker line splits the difference between Bayou Classic’s entry-level price and HPC’s performance-focused premium. The kits come with a pot, basket, lid, and burner — and the basket on King Kooker’s 80- and 100-quart models is notably larger relative to pot size than some competitors, which matters when you’re trying to get the most crawfish per boil.

Louisiana outdoor cooks have run King Kooker 80- and 100-quart setups for over a decade without major issues. The main complaint: the regulators on some jet burner models can be hit or miss, and a few longtime users have upgraded the regulator out of the box. But for a family that boils six to eight times a season and doesn’t want to spend HPC money, King Kooker delivers consistent results.

Available at Academy, Bass Pro Shops, and Amazon.

For the Serious Boiler: The Cajun Fryer CSB-60 Seafood Boiler

The Cajun Fryer CSB-60 is built by R&V Works out of Homer, Louisiana, and it shows in the construction. Made from 3/16” aluminum with solid rubber wheels, a front axle with casters, and a hinged tilting basket for clean dumps, this unit is designed to be moved around a yard and worked hard.

It handles two full bags of crawfish in one batch, and it’s versatile enough for shrimp, crabs, peanuts, and corn when the crawfish season winds down. It’s a cooker with a loyal following in the Gulf Coast region for good reason.

Find it at cajunfryer.com.

Don’t Forget the Accessories

Your boiler is only part of the setup. A few accessories that will immediately improve your results:

The Boil Boss Cooling Ring — This 360-degree cooling system drops your boil temp to 150°F in under 5 minutes without adding ice, which dilutes your seasoning. Stopping the cooking fast is the key to proper soak and firm, flavorful crawfish. The Boil Boss also pairs with an integrated thermometer paddle that takes the guesswork out of the soak phase. Find it at theboilboss.com.

High-PSI Jet Burner — If you’re buying a pot-only setup or upgrading an existing one, a dual jet burner rated at 100,000 BTUs or more will dramatically cut your boil time. The Bayou Classic SP40 is a proven, affordable option. King Kooker’s dual jet units are solid too. The key is high pressure — standard low-pressure regulators leave time on the table.

A Decent Paddle — Don’t stir with anything that can’t handle heat and weight. A 30” aluminum paddle keeps you at a safe distance and moves the crawfish properly through the seasoning.

What to Look for When You Buy

Whether you’re shopping at Academy in Lafayette, Bass Pro on Ambassador Caffery, or ordering online, here are the specs that matter:

BTUs: Aim for at least 50,000 for a home setup. The higher end of the consumer range runs 100,000–135,000, which gives you faster boil recovery when you dump in cold crawfish and corn.

Material: Aluminum heats faster and costs less. Stainless steel is more durable and doesn’t react with acidic ingredients but is heavier and slower to heat. For crawfish specifically, most experienced South Louisiana cooks go aluminum.

Basket quality: Look for a full-size perforated basket — not one that’s significantly smaller than the pot. A basket that fills the pot gives you more capacity and easier draining.

Drain valve: Helpful for cleanup, especially on larger units when draining 10+ gallons of seasoned water.

Portability: If you’re taking your setup to a camp or a festival, wheels and a manageable weight matter. Commercial-style units with axle casters are worth it if you’re moving the rig regularly.

The Bottom Line

Right now, with peak crawfish season in full swing and prices heading in the right direction across Acadiana, there’s no better time to set up your own backyard boil. The investment in a good cooker pays back quickly — and once you’re controlling your own soak and seasoning, you’ll wonder why you ever stood in line to pay $10 a pound.

For most Acadiana families, the HPC lineup is the best long-term investment. For those who want to get started at a lower entry point, Bayou Classic and King Kooker kits get the job done. And if you want a dedicated, purpose-built machine for serious entertaining, the Creole Feast or Cajun Fryer setups are worth a hard look.

The mudbugs are out. Fire it up.