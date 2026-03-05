(KPEL News) - Another earthquake rattled portions of north Louisiana, and you have to ask, what's causing this to happen more and more often?

According to the USGS, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred early Thursday morning.

The epicenter was located north of Edgefield, LA, along US HWY 71.

According to some on social media, they felt the ground shake as alerts were sent out to those in the impacted region of the state

Check out what some reported on KSLA's social media page:

KSLA KSLA loading...

KSLA KSLA loading...

Northwest Louisiana has recently seen an increase in minor seismic activity. And yes, Louisiana does have fault lines that run through the northern portions of the state, but with more recent activity, you have to ask, "What's really going on?"

Here's a video shared on social media from the area affected by the earthquake, showing just how intense the trembling was Thursday morning.