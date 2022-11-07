LSU Fans in Tiger Stadium Saturday Night Shake The Earth Again

They did it again.

LSU is reporting that fans in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Night moved the earth, again!

According to LSU's social media post, the LSU College of Science's seismograph picked up vibrations on the surface of the earth as soon as LSU scored a touchdown in overtime to tie the score with Alabama.

Then, just a few minutes later, another registration of movement came on the same instrument when LSU scored a 2-point conversion to win the game and defeat the Crimson Tide.

Alabama v LSU Getty Images loading...

I was in the stadium at the time and I told a friend of mine that the stadium was shaking, and yes it was that loud too.

Fans in Tiger Stadium are no strangers to creating small earthquakes on campus, the last registration of movement was when Garth Brooks performed in "Death Valley".

Here's the waveform of the recording, which was shared by the university on social media.

Here are just a few photos from the night LSU fans created another small earthquake from the campus in Baton Rouge.

Alabama v LSU Getty Images loading...

Alabama v LSU Getty Images loading...

Alabama v LSU Getty Images loading...