(KPEL) - A major earthquake rattled the coast of Russia this week, and shock waves were felt around the world, including in Louisiana.

Tsunami warnings were issued for places like Japan, Hawaii, Alaska, and even the west coast of the United States.

Many had to flee to higher ground as the massive earthquake, which registered an 8.8 magnitude, sent shock waves around the globe.

While we may not have felt the tremors in Acadiana, a seismograph did pick up shock waves from one of the largest earthquakes in history. Yes, about 15 minutes after the earthquake struck off the coast of Russia, seismic waves registered in Louisiana.

Meteorologist Zack Fredella shared this photo on social media, and you can see the waves that registered in Louisiana after the earthquake.

While several Tsunami Warnings were issued across the globe, there was no such warning or threat along the southern Gulf Coast.

NBC reports, "The quake on Wednesday is tied for the sixth-largest ever recorded, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and is the world’s largest since the 2011 earthquake off Japan that set off the Fukushima tsunami and nuclear meltdown."

Take a look at this reading, as shock waves were sent through a portion of Louisiana.