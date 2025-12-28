PLEASANT HILL, La. (KPEL-FM) - An earthquake was registered in the small northwest Louisiana town of Pleasant Hill on Saturday, December 27, 2025, around 6:47 a.m. The earthquake measured 2.9 in magnitude at a depth of 5 km.

Thankfully, there were no reports of damage or injuries.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.0 or less are rarely felt or heard by people. Over that magnitude, more people can feel them.

What Residents Felt

On the USGS website, citizens can report if they felt an earthquake, and only three people reported feeling this one.

Damages can occur with magnitude 3.0 events or greater, but significant damage and casualties typically do not occur until the seismic activity reaches 5.5 or greater.

Recent Earthquakes in Louisiana

This recent earthquake was not too far from two recent quakes in the state. On December 4 and 11, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake hit near Coushatta, which is about 10 miles northwest of this latest earthquake.

Largest Earthquake in Louisiana History

In case you were wondering about the largest earthquake ever recorded in Louisiana, it happened way back in 1930. An estimated 4.2 magnitude event took place in New Orleans on October 19 that year. The epicenter of that quake was believed to be near Donaldsonville in Assumption Parish.

While that earthquake wasn't a major destructive event, it did wake people, caused objects to fall, cracked windows, and made foundations creak.