LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — If you’ve got a soft spot for Blue Bell Ice Cream, and in Louisiana, most of us do, you’ll want to clear some freezer space before your next grocery run. The beloved Brenham, Texas creamery just teased a brand-new flavor dropping Thursday, February 26, and all signs point to honey vanilla.

“Honey, you’re going to love this! NEW flavor in stores beginning tomorrow.”

Blue Bell hasn’t confirmed the official name or released full ingredient details as of Wednesday evening, but the imagery makes the flavor profile pretty clear.

What We Know About the New Blue Bell Flavor

Based on the promotional materials, this appears to be a vanilla-forward ice cream featuring real honey — a pairing that’s equal parts classic and unexpected. The honeycomb packaging design and the vanilla orchid blossom imagery, complete with visible vanilla beans, suggest Blue Bell is leaning into a genuine vanilla-and-honey flavor rather than just a sweetener addition.

Blue Bell’s flavor announcements typically come through official press releases on bluebell.com, but the company occasionally lets social media do the heavy lifting for a teaser-style launch. No press release had been posted as of publication time on Wednesday.

Where to Find It in Louisiana

Blue Bell is available across Louisiana at most major grocery chains, including Walmart and Rouses locations throughout Acadiana and beyond. The new flavor will hit shelves on Thursday, February 26, though availability may vary by store and region.

If you’re hunting it down, your best bet is checking the store locator at bluebell.com to confirm which nearby retailers carry Blue Bell products.

Blue Bell’s Recent Flavor Track Record

The timing fits Blue Bell’s pattern of releasing new and limited flavors in late winter and early spring. The company most recently dropped Classic Pecan Pie Ice Cream in September 2025, and before that brought back the fan-favorite Homemade in the Shade after a decade-long absence. Blue Bell is also prepping a high-protein frozen dessert line called Blue Bell Pro, expected this spring.

Whether Thursday’s honey vanilla lands as a limited-time release or a permanent addition to the lineup remains to be seen. Blue Bell tends to keep those details close to the vest until official announcements drop.

We’ll update this story when Blue Bell releases full flavor details.