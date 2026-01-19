(KPEL News) - A tragedy happened Saturday morning when a house was totally engulfed in flames, and three people were lost in the blaze, according to WBRZ. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

What Happened in the Deadly Denham Springs Fire

As the situation is being investigated, WAFB reports that people who died in the fire in the home included a 96-year-old grandfather, a law student, and an EMT trainee.

Victims Identified in Fatal Denham Springs Blaze

The Advocate identifies the dead as 96-year-old James Garrett, 22-year-old Kirsten Vidrine, and 20-year-old Danielle Ricard, who were killed in the fire.

A Family and Community in Mourning in Denham Springs After Deadly Fire

The neighborhood was witness to the devastating flames that burned the house on Wanda Street in Denham Springs to the ground. There is no word yet on what caused the house to catch fire or why the three were unable to flee.

GoFundMe Launched to Help Family Who Lost Three in Denham Springs Fire

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family bury their loved ones. According to information contained in the details on the GoFundMe account, only one person, David, was able to make it out of the home. David is the father of Kirsten Vidrine.

Richard was a friend of Vidrine's and was spending the night there. According to WAFB, Amanda Broussard, the aunt of Kirsten Vidrine, said Danielle Ricard was engaged to be married.

Neighbors Describe Devastating Scene at Denham Springs Fire

One of the neighbors, Kristen Saia, told WBRZ about the fire,

Once everybody starts showing up and you see it, you realize what's happening, and it's devastating because it's too late.

Broussard told WAFB that Vidrine was a law student at Southeastern and was the first in their family to go to college. Broussard also told them the fire was electrical in nature. The Office of the State Fire Marshal has not yet released any details about the origin of the fire.

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?

