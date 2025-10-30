(Lafayette, Louisiana) - If you drive through Lafayette, you may have noticed that some of the fire hydrants in the city are now white.

Having noticed several white hydrants near the Saint Streets and near the Downtown Lafayette area, I called Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department to ask why they were painting the hydrants white.

Traditionally, fire hydrants are painted yellow or red so that they can easily be located in the event of a major fire, but why white? It turns out the city of Lafayette is repainting nearly 1400 hydrants now, and the white coating over the hydrants is the primer.

The hydrants will not remain white, as those being repainted will still be a yellow color, but with a fresh coat of paint.

According to a Lafayette Utilities Systems post on social media, the city plans to repaint its 7,000 hydrants within the next five years, and it is currently painting 1,400 of them.

This year’s work began in early October and is expected to wrap up by mid-November. So, if you see the "white" fire hydrants in Lafayette, know that they will not remain that color, as a fresh coat of yellow paint is to come.

Why Are Fire Hydrants Painted Red?

As to why the color of fire hydrants varies from city to city, well, it really comes to preference, but you will notice that whatever color the hydrants are in a city or town, they are a color that can be easily spotted.

