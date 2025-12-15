(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fire that claimed the life of a 16-year-old.

What Fire Investigators Know So Far about Teen's Death

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 10, firefighters were called out to fight a blaze after multiple reports came in that a house was on fire, according to the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal.

How Many People Were Inside the Home

Assistant Chief of the Department of Public Safety Bryan Adams says there were seven other people in the home when it caught fire. All of those seven people were able to safely make it out of the home.

What Caused the Fire Remains Under Investigation

The cause of the fire is still not known at this time, but investigators are still looking into the situation. In addition, they are working to figure out where in the home the fire started.

No Smoke Alarm Found in the Home

Adams says the home did not have a smoke detector. He said,

Fire-related fatalities are heartbreaking, especially because so many are preventable. A working smoke alarm gives families the critical early warning they need to get out safely.

Operation Save-A-Life is a program that helps anyone who can't afford a smoke detector get one. While someone may need a smoke alarm for their home, they also need help with installation. Adams says local fire departments can help individuals who are unable to perform the installation by ensuring it is installed in a home.

If you need a smoke alarm, you can find out information by going to lasfm.org. Adams says smoke alarms are vital because they give everyone in a home enough time to exit safely.

The fire happened at a home on Arant Street in Bastrop.