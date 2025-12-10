(KPEL News) - A terrifying situation played out for a family in Youngsville on Sunday, December 7, when a fire started in their home and completely destroyed it. The family thankfully came away from the fire unscathed, but only with the clothes on our backs.

A Quick Escape With Seconds to Spare When Fire Starts

When the fire started, Kayla Romero was quick to call 911. She, her two children, and her grandfather were able to get out of the harm without injuries. Unfortunately, everything in the home is gone as it was totally engulfed by the flames.

Youngsville House Fire 2 youngsville-house-fire-kadn-youtube-kadn-youtube loading...

Get our free mobile app

Everything Lost in Minutes Due to Youngsville House Fire

With Christmas right around the corner, things are going to be pretty tricky for this Youngsville family, but Romero says she is still keeping hope alive.

House Fire 3 youngsville-house-fire-kadn-youtube-kadn-youtube loading...

READ MORE: LAFAYETTE FAMILY ESCAPES INTENSE W. BROUSSARD ROAD HOUSE FIRE

Where the Family Is Staying Now

Romero told KADN that the community has been so gracious, supportive, and kind to their family. They were able to temporarily move in with her parents, who live next door, so at least they have a roof over their heads.

There’s been an outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community.

KLFY reports officials from the Youngsville, Broussard, and Milton Fire Departments were able to put out the blaze.

The fire destroyed the mobile home on Eight Siblings Road at around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

Following the devastation, the family, which consists of the mother, Kayla Romero, her two children, Karson and Kamille, and her grandfather, is beginning again from scratch.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone wishing to help the family. When you click on the page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-romeros-rebuild, you can see how devastating the fire was to the home.

What Investigators Discovered About the Cause

Investigators determined that an electrical short in a window unit in the home sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.