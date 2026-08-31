NEW IBERIA, La. — Westgate High School evacuated Monday morning after a bomb threat prompted a lockdown for the second time this month, with students moved to nearby Anderson Middle School while deputies searched the campus.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office received the call around 10:50 a.m. Monday. Deputies are still working through the investigation, and the campus remains restricted to law enforcement until they give the all-clear.

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What Happened Monday Morning

The Iberia Parish School District says the report came in shortly before 11 a.m. through the P3 Safe Schools App, an anonymous tip line students and community members can use to flag safety concerns. District officials describe it as a report of a potential threat to the school, and they’re working with the sheriff’s office to run it down.

Out of caution, the district evacuated students to Anderson Middle School while the investigation continues. Officials are asking parents and families to stay away from the Westgate campus until they release more information.

“We take every threat involving one of our schools seriously,” the district said in a message to families. “The safety and security of our students and employees is always our highest priority.”

Second Threat in a Week

Monday’s evacuation comes exactly a week after a similar scare at the same school. Deputies locked down Westgate on Aug. 24 after a bomb threat came in around 11:10 a.m. that day. The school was cleared after a search, and no arrest was reported in that case.

New Law Raises the Penalties

The district’s message to families also pointed to a new state law that took effect this month. Louisiana Act 619, known as the School Threat Accountability and Safety Act, increases penalties for terrorizing or menacing charges tied to school property, school functions, or firearm-free zones. Under the law, terrorizing can bring a fine up to $15,000 and five to 15 years at hard labor, while menacing can carry up to $1,000 and two to five years in prison. Parents or guardians can also face fines if a minor is found responsible.

The district reminded families that a threat doesn’t have to be serious to bring consequences. Even something meant as a joke can still lead to school discipline and criminal charges under the new law.

What Parents and Students Should Know

Parents with questions about the investigation or campus safety can reach out to Westgate High School’s administration or check official Iberia Parish School System channels for updates. Authorities have not reported an arrest in Monday’s incident.

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