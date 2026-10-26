VERMILION PARISH, La. — A nonprofit group and three Vermilion Parish residents filed a lawsuit Monday alleging the Vermilion Parish Police Jury and the parish Industrial Development Board violated Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law eight times while clearing the way for SpaceX’s proposed Starbase Louisiana spaceport.

The petition, filed in the 15th Judicial District Court by the Vermilion Citizens Coalition, Inc., Dr. Robert J. Young III, Rebecca C. Young and Cheryl Choate, asks a judge to declare the violations and void the Industrial Development Board’s actions on Aug. 25, the day it approved the SpaceX tax agreement. The allegations have not been tested in court.

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What the Vermilion Parish Open Meetings Lawsuit Alleges

The petition names two defendants: the Police Jury and the Industrial Development Board of the Parish of Vermilion, Louisiana, Inc. Choate lives on Pecan Island and runs an upholstery business there. The petition states that the suit does not target SpaceX or the spaceport itself.

Five of the eight alleged violations involve the Police Jury. Three involve agendas and two involve live broadcasts.

On July 15, the petition alleges, the Police Jury revived the dormant board through a mid-meeting agenda change that plaintiffs call a subterfuge to avoid public input. The same day, it voted on an ExxonMobil settlement that the petition says appeared nowhere on the agenda. On Aug. 19, it voted to replace a board member without that item on the agenda. The petition also says the Police Jury did not broadcast either meeting live.

Credit: Joe Cunningham/TSM Credit: Joe Cunningham/TSM

The other three violations involve the Industrial Development Board. The petition alleges the board did not send its July 23 or Aug. 25 meeting notices to the state commissioner of administration. It also alleges the Aug. 25 agenda used a code name that hid what the board was voting on.

How a Dormant Industrial Development Board Approved the SpaceX Tax Deal

State records cited in the petition show the Industrial Development Board formed in 1972 and went inactive in 1997. The board is missing from the parish’s list of boards and from the state’s list, and the petition states it has no website or public email address.

The Police Jury’s July 15 minutes show a motion, near the end of the meeting, to accept the board and seven named members. The agenda made no reference to the board. Plaintiffs argue the pre-assembled roster shows the revival was planned in advance.

The board met July 23 and again on Aug. 25. The second meeting took place two hours before the governor’s announcement in Abbeville. Members voted on a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, known as a PILOT, that authorized the largest property tax break in state history. A notice went up on the courthouse door about 24 hours earlier.

The petition says residents had no practical way to find that notice. The board has no website, and the petition cites Oct. 1 correspondence in which the state’s Division of Administration confirmed it holds no notices from the board. Apart from invited SpaceX and economic development representatives, no one from the public attended, the petition says.

Project Osprey on the Public Agenda

The Aug. 25 agenda listed a resolution authorizing a PILOT agreement for “Project Osprey.” Project Osprey was the code name for the SpaceX deal and appeared on nondisclosure agreements signed by some lawmakers.

Louisiana law requires each agenda item to be listed separately and described with reasonable specificity. The petition cites an attorney general opinion saying an agenda must be reasonably clear and advise the public in general terms of each subject. Plaintiffs say a code name defeats that purpose.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images

After the board approved the agreement, the petition says, a lawyer suggested everyone take a second to savor the history just made. Plaintiffs point out that no members of the public were in the room.

Police Jury Votes Not Listed on Agendas

Louisiana law allows a public body to change its agenda mid-meeting by unanimous consent. It forbids using that power as a subterfuge to defeat the law’s purposes, according to the petition.

The Aug. 19 agenda listed appointments to the Abbeville Harbor and Terminal District, the Lafayette Metropolitan Expressway Commission and the Vermilion Tourist Commission. It had no item on the Industrial Development Board. The draft minutes show a unanimous vote near the end of the meeting to appoint John McClain to the board.

Live broadcasting is a separate requirement. State law directs parish governing bodies with at least 25,000 residents to film or broadcast their meetings. A local newspaper reported in July that Vermilion Parish, with about 55,000 residents, was one of two police jury parishes that did not stream. Several jurors told the paper they did not know the law existed.

The Police Jury’s attorney said the body was reviewing the requirement and that the costs of the new, unfunded mandate had not been budgeted. The petition says jurors learned of the rule in July and still did not broadcast the Aug. 19 meeting.

The Missing ExxonMobil Settlement Agreement

The petition ties the settlement to the SpaceX project. A federal judge dismissed the parish’s coastal lawsuit against ExxonMobil in August. ExxonMobil donated its land to the state, which sold it to SpaceX for $100 million, or about $800 an acre.

The petition says the Police Jury approved the settlement July 15 under “Police Juror Business,” without an agenda item naming ExxonMobil or a motion to amend the agenda. The agenda listed litigation involving Gulfport Energy Corporation and “Vermilion Parish Litigation.”

Plaintiffs also allege the parish no longer has the agreement. Plaintiffs’ counsel requested it under the public records law, and parish counsel replied that all responsive records went to the governor’s office, the petition says. Counsel added that the documents were presented to the jury and then returned by the governor’s executive counsel. The petition alleges a governor’s office staff member took every copy. The governor’s office is not a defendant.

Gov. Jeff Landry addressed the confidentiality in a September interview. “You don’t do these deals in the public,” he said. He added that he is comfortable letting voters decide whether the deal was worth it.

What the SpaceX Incentive Package Includes

The petition puts the tax exemption at $24 billion, the figure used in reporting on the contract. That works out to roughly $8 million for each of the 3,000 jobs SpaceX has promised, the petition says. Plaintiffs argue that money could otherwise go to infrastructure or rural hospitals.

The incentive package totals roughly $27 billion. It includes a $23.8 billion, 25-year property tax exemption and a sales tax rebate valued at $3.6 billion. SpaceX agreed to pay the parish $20 million up front, then $25 million a year with annual increases. Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois has rejected the giveaway label and points to the $100 billion investment, the jobs and coastal restoration.

Credit: Joe Cunningham/TSM Credit: Joe Cunningham/TSM

The petition also raises launch frequency. SpaceX has said it expects to ramp up to about 30 launches a day. At a Sept. 24 meeting on Pecan Island, a SpaceX representative conceded that at that rate, access to property near the launch pads would be effectively blocked.

What a Ruling Could Change

The petition asks for four things: a declaration that the eight violations occurred, a ruling that the board’s Aug. 25 actions are void under state law, damages against the board for that meeting, and attorney’s fees and costs.

Voiding the Aug. 25 actions would reach the vote approving the PILOT. The petition does not address how that would affect the lease and the recorded land instruments filed with the Vermilion Clerk of Court that same day. That is a legal question for the court.

The petition also notes that state law makes members of a public body personally liable for damages if they knowingly and willfully take part in a meeting that violates the law. It adds that courts construe the law liberally and look at the practical effect of conduct. Attorney William Most of Most & Associates, who represents the plaintiffs, said in a statement: “Democracy fails when public officials forget they work for the people.”

What Vermilion Parish Residents Need to Know

The Police Jury meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Vermilion Parish Courthouse, 100 N. State St. in Abbeville. The next regular meeting falls on Nov. 18, according to that schedule.

SpaceX held its first public meetings on the project Sept. 24, after the board had approved the tax agreement. Company officials say construction is slated to begin in 2027, with the first launch planned for 2029.

What Happens Next for the Lawsuit

The petition asks the sheriff to serve both defendants and does not list a hearing date. The defendants’ responses are not part of the petition, and the allegations remain unproven until a court rules.

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