Strange Lights Over St. Martinville Explained [Video]

We got a call from a listener this morning saying he saw a long line of lights in the sky above St. Martinville.

At first, we were thinking this was clearly a UFO. It just had to be, right? I mean, who wouldn't want to come visit the good people of St. Martin Parish?

But, before we suggested our friend go "cook some rice," and welcome his new alien friends, we asked him to send us a video. So he did just that and it looked like the following.

Sadly, we knew right away what he saw in the sky. Unfortunately, it wasn't any visitors from a far, far away land but simply some satellites.

It's the SpaceX Starlink satellites to be specific, but they can sure make for a spectacular view.

What exactly is Starlink?

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, providing satellite internet access coverage to 40 countries. The first of these satellites was launched in 2019.

The cost of the decade-long project to design, build and deploy the constellation was estimated by SpaceX back in 2018 to be at least $10 billion.

The goal is for global coverage with satellite persona communications after 2023.

As of July 2022, Starlink consists of 3,000 small satellites in low Earth orbit, which communicate with designated ground transceivers.

Starlink provides internet access to over 500,000 subscribers as of June 2022.

So there you go, unfortunately, no UFOs or aliens were discovered in Acadiana today, but the day is young.

