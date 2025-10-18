ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A hit-and-run crash in St. Martin Parish in the early hours of Friday, October 17, has left one person dead, according to Louisiana State Police.

Fatal Hit-and-Run in St. Martinville Leaves One Dead

The incident involved a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler. The motorcyclist, identified as Harvey Gauthier, 49, of St. Martinville, died in the crash.

Louisiana State Police Seek 18-Wheeler Driver

Authorities are still seeking the driver of the 18-wheeler for questioning.

Crash Happened Early Friday on LA 347

LSP stated that the incident occurred on LA 347, near Lou Gauthier Road (south of St. Martinville), a little after 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

Full Details of Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Troopers said Gauthier was riding a 2007 Honda off-road motorcycle when it suddenly braked, he lost control, and he fell off on the highway. The reason for the abrupt braking is still under investigation.

Authorities said the 18-wheeler then rolled over Gauthier while he was still lying in the roadway and didn't stop.

Gauthier reportedly died at the scene from his injuries, and investigators are still trying to identify the driver of the big rig.

Troopers Ask Public for Information in Ongoing Investigation

Louisiana State Police is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Troop I at (337) 262-5880.