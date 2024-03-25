Second Louisiana Teen Arrested for Threatening to ‘Shoot Up’ Local High School

DELCAMBRE, La. (KPEL News) - Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvilion's office is confirming that a second teen has been arrested concerning a social media threat posted against Delcambre High School over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, a 13-year-old female was arrested and charged with Terrorizing. Like the 14-year-old female arrested earlier on Monday, the second teen was released into the custody of her parents.

You can see our original story below.

ORIGINAL STORY

A social media threat turned into an arrest after the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office got involved.

Law enforcement became aware of a social media threat to Delcambre High School, in which an account posted that they were going to "shoot up the school," according to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvilion.

Get our free mobile app

Delcambre High services students in the 6th to 12th grades, and the city of Delcambre is split between Vermilion and Iberia Parishes (Delcambre High is a part of the Iberia Parish school district although most of the city is in Vermilion Parish).

During the VPSO's investigation, detectives were able to determine that the threat came from a 14-year-old girl's social media account.

According to Couvilion's office, detectives made contact with the juvenile and her parents. The juvenile was arrested on one count of Terrorizing and released to the custody of her parents.

Couvillon also noted in his office's statement that, due to the threat, he has deputies assisting Delcambre Police and the Iberia Sheriff’s Office with security at the school to ensure the safety of children and faculty.

The investigation is still ongoing, and Couvilion's office noted that more arrests may come.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.