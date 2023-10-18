Abbeville, LA (KPEL News) - A former Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputy has been convicted on multiple sex crime charges involving children, including two counts of first degree rape, sexual battery, and molestation. The three juveniles, including two who are sisters, testified at the trial in Abbeville, Louisiana.

The case against Bryan Kibodeaux began in January 2019 when investigators with the special victims unit of Louisiana State Police received a complaint about the sexual abuse of a Vermilion Parish child. Kibodeaux, an 18-year law enforcement veteran, was identified as the suspect after a search on his residence and arrested in early February on one count of first degree rape, four counts of sexual battery and four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He has been in jail since his 2019 arrest.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvilion fired Kibodeaux who worked at the parish jail. He said in a statement issued following Kibodeaux's termination,

As a parent, my heart hurts over this and my final thought is to pray for the victim and family.

Then, in April of 2019, Kibodeaux was indicted on 23 counts of child sex crimes, including four counts of first-degree rape.

The mother of two of the victims spoke with KLFY right after his indictments in 2019. Ashley Landry contacted State Police after her then-8-year-old autistic daughter told her what happened. She explained that Kibodeaux was a long-time family friend the children referred to as "Uncle Bryan." Landry's daughter described to her the gruesome details of Kibodeaux's abuse which started after the flood in 2016. He was staying in a camper at the time.

Kibodeaux's crimes against the family didn't stop there.

Landry told News 10 he victimized her 5-year-old daughter, too.

Celeste White with 15th Judicial District Attorney's Vermilion Parish Office prosecuted the case, and she commended the girls' courage:

All three girls bravely testified in this case, and we and the families are very happy with the result. This offender will not be able to do this to any other little girls in Vermilion Parish or anywhere else.

District Attorney Don Landry praised White's work and the part the staff played in seeing that justice was served.

These types of cases are difficult on everyone involved, from the victims and their families to our prosecutors and staff. Celeste White did a fantastic job of presenting difficult evidence in a professional way which resulted in this conviction. The result of this conviction is that a dangerous sexual predator is going to be sent to prison for a very long time and will not be able to commit this type of offense against little girls.

Kibodeaux faces two life sentences on the first degree rape convictions and from 125 to 495 years for the others. He will be sentenced in December.