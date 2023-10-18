Kaplan, LA (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal is taking the court to the community, specifically to Kaplan High School.

The Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal is the largest of the five in Louisiana, with a territory spanning 21 parishes: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, Evangeline, Grant, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vernon, and Vermilion.

Chief Judge is Elizabeth Pickett and 11 other judges make up the court.

The Vermilion Parish venture is part of what the Court calls "circuit riding," an initiative to educate students about the judicial process by offering them the opportunity to see in person how the system works.

Judge Jonathan "JP" Perry will join Judges Van Kyzar and Charles Fitzgerald in Vermilion Parish to hear arguments on October 26, 2023, at 9:30 am.

The docket currently posted on the Court's website includes cases involving the Louisiana State Troopers Association, a Lafayette roofing company, and Lloyd's of London.

Before oral arguments begin, Judge Perry, a Vermilion Parish resident, will explain to students from Kaplan High, Kaplan's Rene Rost Middle School, Forked Island's FIEB Middle School, and Erath High School the operations of the Louisiana Courts of Appeal. He will give them a brief synopsis of the cases on the docket that day so the students understand what will happen in court.

Judge Perry and the Third Circuit express thanks to Kaplan High School principal Shay Herpin for making the school available for the event, as well as the principal, teachers, chaperones, and students who will participate.