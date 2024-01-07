LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Multiple school districts have announced early closures due to the risk of severe weather on Monday.

On Sunday, the Lafayette Parish School System announced a staggered closing of its schools beginning with high schools at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. You can see the full list of closures here.

LPSS wasn't the only district to announce early closures, however. Iberia Parish and St. Martin Parish announced similar plans on Sunday evening. More closures are expected to be announced.

Below is the full list of closures, and it will be updates as districts make their announcements Sunday night and Monday morning.

Acadiana Districts Closing Early

Lafayette Parish

• High schools to dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

• Elementary schools to dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

• Middle schools to dismiss at 1 p.m.

NOTE: Alice Boucher, J. Wallace James, and Truman Early Childhood Center will close with Middle Schools. Early College Academy will close with Elementary Schools.

Iberia Parish

Middle and high schools in Iberia Parish will be closing at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Elementary schools will be dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

St. Landry Parish

Students were not set to report back to school on Monday. However, site-based professional development was scheduled for Monday instead. The St. Landry Parish School Board has instead canceled that professional development, along with any school activities scheduled for Monday.

St. Martin Parish

All St. Martin Parish schools will dismiss students early Monday, the district announced on Sunday. All students will be dismissed at 12 p.m.

Vermilion Parish

The Vermilion Parish School Board announced that school offices will close at 11 a.m. Monday, while its central office will be closing at 11:30 a.m. Students are scheduled to return at regularly scheduled times on Tuesday, Jan. 9 to begin the semester, the district announced.

