Severe Weather Forcing Lafayette Schools to Close Early on Monday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish School System has announced early dismissal for its schools on Monday, due to the possibility of severe weather in the afternoon.

According to an announcement sent out by the district on Sunday evening, there will be a staggered release of schools. The full schedule of dismissals is below.

High schools will be dismissed first, including David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy, which is a 6-12 school, and Lerosen Preparatory School. High schools are dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

At 12:15 p.m., all elementary schools will be dismissed, except for Alice Boucher Elementary School, J. Wallace James Elementary School, and Truman Early Childhood Education Center. Those three will dismiss with the middle schools, which are scheduled to be let out at 1 p.m.

Read the full LPSS release below for a schedule of dismissals.

Potential Severe Weather Anticipated

Date: January 7, 2024

LPSS to Dismiss Students Early on Monday, January 8, 2024



Due to the threat of severe weather, LPSS will dismiss students early on Monday, January 8, 2024. Please review the list of schools carefully to see the dismissal times:

11:30 a.m. Dismissal Time

● High Schools, including:

● David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

● Lerosen Preparatory School

12:15 p.m. Dismissal Time

● All Elementary Schools, excluding

○ Alice Boucher Elementary School

○ J. Wallace James Elementary School

○ Truman Early Childhood Education Center

● This does include:

○ Milton Elementary /Middle School

○ Myrtle Place Elementary French Immersion Academy

○ Early College Academy (ECA) - no buses running

○ SOAR Program- no buses running

1:00 p.m. Dismissal Time

● All Middle Schools, including the following Elementary Schools:

○ Alice Boucher Elementary School

○ J. Wallace James Elementary School

○ Truman Early Childhood Education Center

Other Important Dismissal Announcements

● Edward J. Sam Accelerated School - the second session is canceled today

● W. D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center - students attending the second half of the day will stay at their base school

Buses will be sent to the schools at the dismissal times listed above to return students home. Parents are able to pick up students who are car riders, but will not be permitted to pick students up prior to the posted dismissal time.

If your child attends after-care, students will be dismissed at the times listed above. Please make arrangements for student pick up.

All afternoon activities, such as after-school care, tutoring, sporting events & extracurricular activities, have been canceled.



