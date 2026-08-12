LAFAYETTE, La. — Louisiana does not lack for seafood options, but crab tends to live in shrimp and crawfish’s shadow around here. That is a shame, because some of the best kitchens in Acadiana have quietly turned crab into a signature dish. I went looking for the restaurants that get it right, the ones where crab shows up as the star instead of an afterthought, and a handful of local spots kept coming up again and again.

Here is where to find them.

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Charley G’s Has the Béchamel Crab Cakes People Still Talk About

Charley G’s, tucked into Ambassador Caffery Parkway, has built a reputation over the years for a béchamel-based crab cake that shows up again and again in local reviews as some of the best in the city. The kitchen folds lump and white crabmeat into a roux-thickened béchamel built from scratch, a technique tied to Executive Chef Holly Goetting, who has run the kitchen since the 2000s and built the dish into something of a house signature.

Charley G's, google street view Charley G's, google street view

Reviewers are not shy about their loyalty to it. Diners describe the crab cakes as the best they have tried anywhere, and the dish shows up consistently as a recommended starter alongside the restaurant’s gumbo. There are occasional off-night complaints, as with any kitchen serving hundreds of covers a week, but the volume and consistency of praise for this particular dish put it near the top of any serious Lafayette crab conversation.

Bon Temps Grill Built a Following Around Its Crust

Over on West Pinhook Road, Bon Temps Grill has carved out its own crab cake identity with a cornflake-almond crust wrapped around a béchamel interior. It plays in the same territory as Charley G’s, but the crunch on the outside sets it apart. Getting that crust golden without overcooking the crab underneath takes real technique, and the restaurant’s regulars notice when the kitchen nails it.

Local coverage earlier this summer pointed to consistency as the reason the dish has built such a loyal following, and that lines up with what shows up across review platforms. Diners routinely rank the jumbo lump crab cakes alongside the restaurant’s alligator bites and corn and crab bisque as must-order appetizers, with more than one reviewer calling it among the best crab cakes they have had, period.

Prejean’s in Carencro Turns Crab Au Gratin Into a Reason to Drive North

A few minutes north on I-49, Prejean’s in Carencro has been an Acadiana institution for decades, and its crab au gratin deserves a spot in this conversation. The restaurant’s own menu describes it as jumbo lump Louisiana crab meat folded into a creamy au gratin sauce, topped with a three-cheese blend, baked until golden, and served with French bread on the side. It is listed as a guest favorite, and it is easy to see why.

Credit: Prejean's/Facebook Credit: Prejean's/Facebook

Reviewers single it out by name. One traveler passing through on a road trip put it plainly: don’t leave without ordering the crab au gratin. Prejean’s has also been under newer ownership since November 2020, when Tim Metcalf, Greg Metcalf and Ken Boudreaux took over with a combined 75-plus years of restaurant experience between them, so the kitchen is not coasting on old reputation alone.

Don’s Seafood Keeps Stuffed Crab in the Regular Rotation

Don’s Seafood on Johnston Street has been a Lafayette standard since the Landry family opened the original location in 1934, and stuffed crab remains one of the dishes locals return for specifically. The crabmeat au gratin also draws steady praise, often mentioned in the same breath as the restaurant’s crawfish bisque and fried crab claws.

Consistency has occasionally been a fair critique here. A handful of reviewers have noted an off visit where the stuffing did not measure up to a previous trip, and at least one attributed it to a change in crab meat supplier. That is worth knowing going in, but the broader review history still points to stuffed crab as one of the more reliable orders on the menu.

Lagneaux’s Puts Crab Right on the Buffet Line

Lagneaux’s, on Ridge Road, has been a Lafayette institution since 1969, when Meus Lagneaux opened it and earned the nickname “Seafood King” from the community. His children and grandchildren still run it today, and the seafood buffet remains the draw. Crab shows up in more than one form on that buffet line, with crab cakes and steamed crab both regularly in rotation alongside the crawfish and fried catfish.

Google Maps Lagneaux's Seafood Buffet

Reviewers who grew up eating there describe it as a place worth ranking among the best seafood buffets in the country, and the crab cakes get called out by name as one of the standout items on the spread. Lagneaux’s does draw some mixed reviews these days, with a few longtime customers noting the quality has shifted from its peak decades ago. But for a straightforward, all-you-can-eat crab fix without the fine-dining price tag, it earns its spot on this list.

Uncle T’s Oyster Bar Tops Its Platter With Soft Shell Crab

Head just outside Lafayette to Scott, and Uncle T’s Oyster Bar has built its own following inside a building with a lot of history behind it. The all-brick structure dates back to the late 1950s, when it housed the Scott post office, and later became a billiards hall before new owners Anthony and Lexi Hebert turned it into an oyster bar in 2016. Lexi’s grandfather actually built the place, which gives the restaurant a rare kind of hometown authenticity most seafood spots cannot claim.

The Soft Shell Crab Basket is a standing menu item on its own, but the dish that keeps coming up in reviews is the loaded seafood platter, piled with catfish, shrimp, oysters, and alligator, then topped with a full soft shell crab. Diners consistently point out that the portion size justifies the price, and more than one reviewer has called it worth the drive out of town.

Rachael’s Cafe Puts Crab in Nearly Everything on the Menu

Rachael’s Cafe, tucked into Republic Avenue, might be the most crab-forward menu on this entire list. Between the crab cakes, crab etouffee, crab au gratin, fried crab claws, and crab-stuffed bell peppers, this small family-owned spot treats crab as a building block rather than a single showcase dish.

Reviewers describe the food as close to what a Cajun grandmother would cook at home, and one diner went so far as to say Rachael’s feels more like an authentic slice of Cajun culture than some of the bigger, more famous names in town. The crab au gratin gets singled out often, and the restaurant even offers frozen take-home crab cakes for anyone who wants to bring a taste of it beyond a single visit. It is easy to miss if you are not already looking for it, but it deserves a spot alongside the more established names here.

Acadiana takes its crawfish and shrimp seriously, and rightfully so. But these seven restaurants prove crab deserves its own spotlight in Lafayette’s food scene, whether that means a béchamel crab cake worth crossing town for, a Carencro crab au gratin worth the extra ten minutes on I-49, or a small Republic Avenue kitchen that builds its whole menu around it.

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