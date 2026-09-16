LAFAYETTE, La. — Ask someone from Rayne where they’re from, and there’s a decent chance “Frog Town” comes out before Acadia Parish does. Ask someone from New Iberia, and “Queen City of the Teche” beats the zip code to the punch. Louisiana towns have spent more than a century handing out nicknames that never made it onto a highway sign, and most of Acadiana still uses them without a second thought.

Some of these names are official, painted on water towers and printed on city letterhead. Others are the kind of thing a chamber of commerce coined decades ago and the town simply never let go of. Either way, they tend to say more about a place’s identity than its population count ever could.

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Lafayette: The Hub City

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Lafayette earned its most enduring nickname the old-fashioned way, by sitting in the middle of everything. The city grew into the roadway and commercial center linking the smaller towns spread across Acadiana, and the name stuck for the same reason it was given in the first place. Nearly every direction out of Acadiana still runs through Lafayette first.

Breaux Bridge: Crawfish Capital of the World

This one isn’t just a slogan on a welcome sign. The title is documented history, and Breaux Bridge backs it up every year with the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival, which pulls in visitors from well outside the parish to eat the thing the town is named for in everything but the deed.

Rayne: Frog Capital of the World

The frog obsession goes back further than most people realize. It started with a French-born saloon keeper named Donat Pucheu, who began shipping bullfrogs from Rayne to New Orleans restaurants in the 1880s. The Weil brothers later expanded it into a full export business that sent Rayne frog legs as far as New York and France. The frog murals painted across downtown today are the town’s way of making sure nobody forgets where that started.

New Iberia: Queen City of the Teche

New Iberia’s nickname ties directly to where the town sits, on the banks of Bayou Teche, where Spanish settlers founded it in 1779. The name has followed the town for generations, turning up everywhere from the Main Street program to the tourism brochures.

Eunice: Louisiana’s Prairie Cajun Capital

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Eunice sits on the prairie side of Acadiana, where rice fields and crawfish ponds stretch to the horizon instead of bayous and swamp. The town uses the nickname as its official motto, and it shows in what Eunice built its identity around: the Savoy Music Center and the Liberty Theatre’s long-running Rendez-vous des Cajuns broadcast.

Opelousas: Zydeco Music Capital of the World

Opelousas didn’t just adopt this nickname, it had a ceremony for it. Local officials made the title official on the courthouse steps in a public ceremony, the culmination of generations of Creole families in St. Landry Parish building the genre from scratch out of accordion, rubboard, and Saturday night house parties. Zydeco King Clifton Chenier was born there, and the town has never stopped claiming the credit.

St. Martinville: Birthplace of Acadiana

St. Martinville holds one of the deeper nicknames on this list. The town claims the title for its role as one of the earliest and largest settlements of Acadian exiles arriving in Louisiana after their expulsion from Nova Scotia, a history still told at the Evangeline Oak downtown.

Gueydan: Duck Capital of America

Gueydan sits in the marsh country of Vermilion Parish, where duck hunting has driven the local economy and culture for generations. The town made it official in 1977, and the Gueydan Duck Festival that followed is now closing in on its 50th year, one of the more established festival traditions in the region.

Lake Charles: The Chuck

Lake Charles residents have shortened their city’s name into “The Chuck” for so long that it’s become regional shorthand, the kind of nickname that shows up in casual conversation far more often than in any official branding.

Lecompte: Pie Capital of Louisiana

Lecompte built its whole identity around one bakery. Lea’s Lunchroom has been serving pie out of the same small Rapides Parish town since 1928, and the state made it official in 2001, when the Louisiana Legislature declared Lecompte the Pie Capital of Louisiana because of it.

Some of these nicknames show up on official signage. Others live almost entirely in conversation, passed down the same way a family recipe gets handed off without ever being written on a card. Either way, they’re part of how Acadiana talks about itself, one town at a time.

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