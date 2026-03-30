NEW IBERIA, La. — A shooting in New Iberia on Monday evening has left one person dead and two others injured, according to authorities.

Police say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday (March 30) near Field Street, with reports also placing the scene near the intersection of Field and Jefferson Streets. Officers responded to the area and discovered two victims at the scene.

Victim Pronounced Dead At Hospital

One of the victims was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

A second victim at the scene declined medical treatment, according to police.

Authorities also confirmed a third victim arrived at a hospital by private vehicle. Details about the extent of that person’s injuries have not been released.

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Suspect In Custody

Investigators say a 22-year-old suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. However, police have not released the suspect’s name or any potential charges at this time.

Investigation Ongoing

The New Iberia Police Department continues to investigate what led to the shooting. Officials have not yet shared information about a possible motive or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As the investigation develops, more details are expected to be released.