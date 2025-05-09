Louisiana law enforcement officials started an investigation after getting a report that a man standing in an intersection was struck by a vehicle.

As officials arrived at the scene, they learned that the driver of the vehicle that struck the 38-year-old pedestrian had fled the scene.

What Defines Hit-And-Run In Louisiana?

According to Lafayette attorney Richard Kennedy, when there is serious bodily injury or death in a hit-and-run case, it can be classified as a felony.

It is required by Louisiana law that if you are involved in a crash, you are required to report it to law enforcement.

According to Kennedy's website, felony hit-and-run can come with serious consequences,

Felony hit and runs occur when there is serious bodily injury or death and fleeing the scene endangered the health of the victim. To be a felony, the driver must have known that they were in or caused the crash and should know that the victim was seriously injured or had died as a result of the crash. The fines for a felony hit and run can be jail time of up to 10 years and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

What Details Have Come Out In The Preliminary Investigation?

Officials with the Louisiana State Police were called out to investigate a hit-and-run crash that happened at midnight on Thursday, May 8.

According to Trooper First Class Ryan Davis with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, the victim was standing in an intersection.

The victim was struck, and officials say the person driving the vehicle fled the scene. That driver did not stop to try to help the victim.

Get our free mobile app

What Other Information Was Provided?

Davis says that when the crash happened, the victim, Exzerial Thompson, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The man was gravely injured, and he eventually succumbed to those injuries.

The law enforcement officials started their investigation of who was responsible as soon as they arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA HIT-AND-RUN ARREST HAPPENS AFTER ANONYMOUS TIPS

What Happened With The Investigation?

According to Davis, Louisiana State Police officials worked with the East Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office to figure out that the vehicle they were searching for was a 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe.

As they continued to gather information and further investigate, they determined the vehicle belonged to 55-year-old Ben Jones of Lake Providence.

What Happened To The Alleged Hit-And-Run Driver?

The man was arrested and sent to the Riverbend Detention Center on a Hit-and-Run Charge.

As is standard in a case involving a serious injury or a fatal crash, routine toxicology samples were taken from Jones.

The samples will be sent to a lab for analysis.

Reminders The Louisiana State Police Have For Anyone Using Our Roadways

When you are walking along or using any roadway, remember to always stay alert to your surroundings.

Drivers should remember to remain alert when using Louisiana roadways and never allow anything to distract them from their primary purpose, which is driving.

Make sure that if you are going to drive, you are not impaired by a substance.

If you are walking along Louisiana roadways at dusk or during the nighttime hours, wear light-colored clothing.

Another recommendation from officials for anyone walking in dark conditions is to wear reflective clothing of some kind.

Pedestrians are asked to walk facing traffic.

The victim was from Lake Providence. Officials say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.