The Lafayette Police Department has released new details explaining how a fatal shooting involving two young children occurred inside a residence on Lena Street.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Lena Street around 5:59 p.m. Saturday after reports that a child had been shot. The victim, later identified as Blaze Rubin, age 4, was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Police Say Toddler Discharged Unsecured Firearm

Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that a 2-year-old child inside the residence located an unsecured and loaded firearm.

Police say the toddler discharged the weapon, striking Blaze Rubin. The child suffered severe injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators emphasized that the firearm was not properly secured at the time of the incident.

Juvenile Arrested And Charged

As a result of the investigation and the totality of the circumstances, Jenarius Johnson, a 17-year-old male, was arrested.

Johnson has been charged with one count of negligent homicide and one count of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Police have not released additional information regarding how the firearm was obtained or the specific relationships among those inside the residence.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

LPD says the investigation remains active. Additional details may be released as detectives continue to review the case.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted anonymously through the LPD mobile app or the P3 TIPS app.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.