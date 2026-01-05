Authorities are asking for the public’s immediate help after a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory was issued for two young children reported missing in Lafayette Parish.

UPDATE:

Zaiyden Savoy and Malachi Senegal were located safe. The Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory is canceled. Please direct any questions to the Lafayette Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The advisory was issued by the Louisiana State Police on behalf of the Lafayette Police Department. Investigators say 3-year-old Zaiyden Savoy and 8-year-old Malachi Senegal were last seen on Monday, December 29, 2025, on Hugh Wallis Road in Lafayette.

Children Believed to Be With Non-Custodial Parent

According to police, the children are believed to be with their non-custodial mother, Casandra Senegal. The request to issue the advisory was received by state police at approximately 5:12 p.m. as detectives worked to locate the children.

Casandra Senegal is described as a Black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Her mode of transportation is unknown, though authorities believe she may still be in the Lafayette area.

Zaiyden Savoy is described as a Black male with brown eyes and short black hair. His height and weight are unknown. Malachi Senegal is also described as a Black male with brown eyes and short black hair. His height and weight are unknown.

How the Public Can Help Right Now

Law enforcement says time is critical in cases involving endangered children. Anyone who may have seen Casandra Senegal or the two children, or who has any information that could help locate them, is urged to act immediately.

Contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-5612 or call 911. Officials stress that even small details could be important in safely locating the children.

All inquiries regarding this case should be directed to the Lafayette Police Department.