(UPDATED STORY): 9:25 AM: 40-year-old Latashi Eddy of Crowley has been identified as the woman who died in the two-vehicle crash earlier this morning on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish.

Investigators say Eddy was driving a car north on LA 13 when her vehicle crossed the center line and crashed into a pickup truck. Eddy was not restrained, according to Trooper Thomas Gossen, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured person, who Gossen says was also unrestrained, was a passenger in the car and is listed in critical condition at a local hospital. The driver of the pickup was properly restrained and went to the hospital with moderate injuries.

As per standard procedure, toxicology results from both drivers are being analyzed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Impairment is unknown.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorist to never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained," says the news release from State Police. "Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 30 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths since the beginning of 2022.

_________________________________

(UPDATED STORY): 8:15 AM: ALL LANES have been reopened.

(ORIGINAL STORY) 7:39 AM: A major crash on the Crowley Eunice Highway has left one person dead and another person seriously injured.

According to State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen, the head-on collision happened around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the section of the highway nearest to Ellis Road. Gossen says wreckers are currently on scene and both lanes are blocked at this time. Acadia Parish deputies are also on the scene.

Trooper Gossen did not say anything more about the gender of the victims, in part, because of notification of kin for the deceased.

Trooper Gossen spoke with KPEL News as news of the crash became known. In addition to updating listeners about the early details of the crash, Gossen used the opportunity to discuss the importance of wearing your seat belt and being properly restrained. Sometimes, children under the age of 13 are allowed to ride in the front seat of vehicles and there is a false sense of security that those seat belts will keep them safe. But, unfortunately, Gossen points out why it's not safe and is illegal for the little ones to sit in the front seat.

Gossen also addresses the horrors of law enforcement officers working fatal crash scenes, especially scenes when seat belt usage may have been the difference between life and death.

10 Most Famous People From Acadia Parish There are a lot of people from Acadia Parish who have gone on to great things. Dwindling it down to the top 10 was very tough!

Hurricane Preparation, What Are the Items You Didn't Think Of? When there is word that a hurricane might threaten the Gulf Coast, we start thinking about what items we need to make life bearable if we end up stuck at home without electricity and internet. In addition to these creature comforts, we also need to think about the many things that we would need to take with us if we are forced to evacuate. While we all immediately think of things like prescription medicines and important papers, there are other things that can come in handy whether we will be stuck at home, at a relative's house, or in a shelter.