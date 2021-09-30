1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Opelousas Shooting

Opelousas police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

That shooting happened either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Police say they initially responded to a call of shots fired on Jefferson Street. While investigating the case, officers found the victims in a car in a parking lot on Creswell Lane, about a half-mile from where the initial call came.

The driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital.

The case remains under investigation. Call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS if you have any information.

