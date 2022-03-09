A major vehicle crash in Lafayette just before 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday leaves a male in critical condition with severe injuries.

According to a press release from Lafayette Police, the crash happened in the 500 block of Louisiana Avenue. Officers say the vehicle carrying the victim was traveling southbound on South Sterling Street, crossing Louisiana Avene, when another vehicle traveling on Louisiana Avenue heading towards the Evangeline Thruway crashed into him.

The crash caused the victim to be ejected from the back of the vehicle.

Lafayette Police continue to investigate.

