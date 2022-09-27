Louisiana has another $1 million Powerball winner.

According to Louisiana Lottery officials, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold over the weekend in the Baton Rouge area.

The winning ticket was purchased at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar this past Saturday, September 24.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 3, 9, 21, 24, 29, and a Powerball of 14.

The winner matched all five of the white balls and only missed the red Powerball number.

The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim their prize.

There were other big money winners in the Louisiana Lottery this past week. You can always see some of those winners on the Louisiana Lottery website here.

Even though Louisiana got a $1 million winner, the Powerball jackpot continues to grow. It's estimated to be around $300 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, September 28.

Oh, in case you were wondering how many numbers you have to match to win money in the Powerball, this chart below should help.

