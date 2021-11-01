1 Person Injured in Another Lafayette Shooting

The month of November began with gunshot(s) early Monday morning in the 400 block of Woodvale Avenue in Lafayette.

According to a press release from Lafayette Police, officers found a male victim who had been shot and sent him to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

google street view

Suspect Arrested in Car Wash Shooting

A suspect found in Houston, Texas, has been transferred to Lafayette for allegedly shooting Keyon Alex at a car wash near the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Cajundome Boulevard in Lafayette.

Edward Edmond has been charged with Second Degree Murder for the October 8th fatal shooting.

google street view

