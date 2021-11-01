A Man Wanted for a Lafayette Murder Was Arrested in Houston

A man wanted for the shooting death of a Lafayette man was arrested by law enforcement officials in Houston according to Lafayette Police Department officials.

Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit reports that Edward Edmond is accused of being the person that fired the fatal shot that resulted in the death of Keyon Alex.

Edmond, the suspected shooter, was arrested on a warrant for Second Degree Murder on Wednesday, October 27, in Houston, Texas.

The shooting happened Friday, October 8 near the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Cajundome Boulevard.

