Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Louisiana loves to celebrate everything, so we know how to take the festive season up a notch. Driving past a house that's lit up for Christmas melts the heart of even the most cantankerous Scrooge. Whether the house has a strand outlining the silhouette or thousands of lights dancing across the yard, there's something magical about the feast for the eyes.

One Church in Lafayette has created a map to help people find the Christmas displays residents spent so much time constructing for everyone to enjoy.

"The 12 Yards of Christmas" started with just that, 12 houses that were mapped out so participants could follow the trail and take in the lighted sites. In 2023, the list has grown to 20 homes with room for more!

Not only do they provide a map with addresses for you to follow, your family is also invited to play a game as you stop by each one. 12 of the twenty will represent a Christmas carol, and you can play along right on your phone. Look for something in the display that corresponds to the song and enter your answer. Your efforts won't go unnoticed, either! Each Sunday, a winner will be drawn from the entries to win a gift card.

The suggested route treats travelers to something special:

The last stop of the Christmas Light tour is at One Church. Enjoy a Christmas Light show that features more than 20,000 lights synchronized to music. Tune into radio station 100.5 FM to hear the song that makes the lights dance. It's fun for the whole family!

You've got time to make your way through the mobile Christmas activity, as it continues through December 30th.

And if you've decorated your house, they'd love to add it to the list so everyone can enjoy and appreciate your efforts. Fill in a form and they will include your address in the route.

