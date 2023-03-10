18-Wheeler Carrying Hazardous Materials Has Accident in Scott, Louisiana; Causes Road Closure

SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A crash early Friday morning involving an 18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials caused Brothers Road in Scott to be shut down but, thankfully, the situation did not get any worse.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Brothers Road just after 4:00 a.m. Friday morning after a trailer carrying hazardous materials disconnected from the semi-truck and came to rest on the side of the road at the edge of a ditch. Fortunately, the driver was not trapped or injured.

But, the scene still needed to be secured. Scott firefighters asked for help from the Lafayette Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Unit, who determined there were no leaks. That's why no evacuations were called for the area. The trailer was uprighted and the hazardous materials were secured.

The road was reopened at 8:15 a.m., nearly four hours after the call came in.

