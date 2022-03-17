2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond.

According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.

Travis Finley, mugshot from St. Landry Parish Sheriffs Office Travis Finley, mugshot from St. Landry Parish Sheriffs Office loading...

Well, a video camera set up at the victim's home showed Daveon and Travis driving to the neighborhood and stopping in front of one of the neighboring homes. That's when Daveon allegedly got out of the vehicle from the passenger side, walked onto the victim's driveway and called him out. Travis then allegedly got out from the driver's side, stood in the yard of a neighbor's yard, and allegedly shot the victim with multiple bb shots from a shotgun.

The victim, who eventually went to the hospital, ran inside while the two suspects drove away.

Daveon Finley, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Daveon Finley, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Arrests records show Daveon Finley was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office in October of 2021 on a charge of Attempted second-degree murder.

