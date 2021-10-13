Over the past two days, some major arrests have been made throughout St. Landry Parish that are taking alleged drug dealers, armed robbers, and an accused killer off the streets.

Opelousas Man Arrested in September 30th Homicide

20-year-old Keith Anthony Eli, II, has turned himself in for his alleged involvement in the death of Taylor Joubert - also of Opelousas - and the serious injury of another victim. According to a press release from Opelousas Police, a juvenile offender has already been charged in connection with the homicide.

Keith Eli, Jr., mugshot from Opelousas Police Department

Eli has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Opelousas Duo Accused of Robbing Victim at Gunpoint

18-year-old Nyhiem Hogans and 19-year-old Shawn Oakley are behind bars after they allegedly used a firearm they were supposed to be buying from someone to rob that victim of the money that was supposed to be used to buy the gun. This happened on October 9th. Both men are charged with Armed Robbery.

Franklin Man Accused of Dealing Drugs in Eunice

38-year-old Joseph Favors of Franklin now sits in the St. Landry Parish Jail on a slew of drug and gun charges after information and countless hours of surveillance led deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office to a Eunice home in the 200 block of St. George Street inside the city limits. The street value of the drugs found inside - approximately $40,000.00. Narcotics agents also found a Bersa Thunder 380 semi-automatic handgun that was confirmed stolen through the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Once inside, officers located Favors, a 17-year-old juvenile, and the following items:

817 grams of suspected Marijuana

205 grams of suspected Methamphetamine

158 suspected Ecstasy pills

63 grams of suspected Heroin

23 grams of suspected Cocaine

7 grams of suspected "Crack" Cocaine

126 Xanax pills

(2) bottles of Liquid Promethazine with Codeine, approximately 500 ml

26 ½ suspected Lortabs

(1) Bersa Thunder .380 semi-automatic handgun

(1) Beretta APX 9 mm semi-automatic handgun

(1) Springfield Armory XD semi-automatic handgun

Black digital scale containing residue

(2) surveillance systems

Approximately $3762.00 in U.S. currency.

Favors faces the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (3 Counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (3 Counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule V CDS

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Obstruction of Justice

Illegal Possession of a CDS in the presence of a Juvenile

Favors' bond has been set at $150,500.00.

"My narcotic agents are on the streets making St. Landry Parish a safer place to live and raise our children. We will continue to combat illegal drugs and seize weapons possessed illegally," stated Sheriff Guidroz. "If anyone suspects any type of criminal activity in their neighborhood, call your local law enforcement agency to voice your concerns or submit your information anonymously to Crime Stoppers."

Investigators say they expect more arrests.

Facebook via St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

Who Else Has Been Arrested Over the Last Week in St. Landry Parish?

Over the last week (October 7-13), there have been many arrests in St. Landry Parish. Below are the arrest reports released by the Sheriff's Office as they continue to fight crime throughout the parish.

Sharayla Green, age 32, 116 W. Belize Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Hold for Opelousas City Court. Arrested by Opelousas City Marshals.

Keith Anthony Eli, II, age 20, 710 E. Jefferson Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Corey Wayne Benoit, age 40, 472 Mallet Road, Arnaudville, LA., 70512, DWI, careless operation of a motor vehicle, open alcoholic container. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Shawn JeKian Oakley, Jr., age 19, 1219 Margie Drive, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Armed robbery. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

KPEL Photo

Sparkle Williams, age 33, 1421 Black Avenue, Basile, LA., 70535, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Devan Ann Dupre, age 44, 8896 Highway 103, Washington, LA., 70589, Improper Telecommunications, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Mychael Lawrence, age 26, 709 Augustus Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Domestic abuse battery (child endangerment), theft. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Jared Lance Doucet, age 37, 114 Spear Point, Duson, LA., 70529, Bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Willie Miller, Jr., age 48, 1203 Stardust Road, Lot #13, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Aggravated assault with a firearm. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Brandon Scott Stelly, age 40, 324 Heard Sylvester Road, Washington, LA., 70589, Hold for Breaux Bridge Police Department. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Handcuffs And Fingerprints (ThinkStock)

Kelan Akeen Broussard, age 26, 605 S. Union Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Elijah Richard, age 26, 622 E. Vine Street, Apt. #14, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Theft of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Dwight Joseph Menard, age 37, 106 Hardball Drive, Carencro, LA., 70570, Possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in the presence of a CDS (4 counts). Speeding, window tint violation. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Nyhiem Hogans, age 18, 1213 Delores Place, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Armed robbery. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Warren Anthony Chevis, Jr., age 41, 640 S. Lombard Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Simple battery, resisting an officer. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Handcuffs, iStock

Courtney Phillipe Ardoin, age 40, 111 Country Pine Lane, Apt. #1, Eunice, LA., 70535, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Damien Mac Thomas, age 45, 9353 Highway 182, Opelousas, LA., 70570, DWI. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Gerald Glen Sonnier, age 50, 5758 Highway 182, Apt. #8, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Stalking. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Wanya T. Brown, age 26, 853 Burton Street, Melville, LA., 71353, Theft, bench warrant. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Marvin Richardson, age 50, 325 Dome Drive, Avondale, LA., 70094, Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Garold Donnell Jacobs, Jr., age 25, 10862 W. Fuller Place, Baton Rouge, LA., 70816, Possession of schedule IV CDS, illegal carrying of weapon. Arrested by Port Barre Police Department.

(Photo by Michelle Shephard-Pool/Getty Images)

Vernon Richard, age 36, 800 W. Grolee Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Charles James Boenig, age 35, 1869 Gum Street, Basile, LA., 70515, Monetary instrument abuse. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Wilfred Junius Malbrough, age 55, 849 Boxie Road, Arnaudville, LA., 70512, Theft. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lorenzo O’Neil Plumber, age 29, 225 Sunset Strip, Sunset, LA., 70584, Safety helmet required, no driver’s license, criminal trespassing, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer (2 counts). Arrested by Sunset Police Department.

Gavin Christopher Thibodeaux, age 18, 1033 Raspy Road, St. Martinville, LA., 70582, Access device fraud (19 counts). Arrested by Krotz Springs Police Department.

Vandesica F. Antoine, age 37, 843 W. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Theft (2 counts), bench warrant (3 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

photo from Digital Vision via ThinkStock

Sara Warren Anthony Chevis, age 22, 149 Saputil Lane, Arnaudville, LA., 70512, Monetary instrument abuse, illegal possession of stolen things. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Fredrick Francis, age 60, 1637 Charlie Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Sade Savoy, age 26, 178 Jeremy Drive, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Battery of a dating partner. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Daveon Josiah Finley, age 26, 123 Julian Circle, Lafayette, LA., 70507, Attempted second-degree murder. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kylli Lebeouf, age 31, 1132 E. Ardoin Street, Eunice, LA., 70535, Monetary instrument abuse, forgery. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Joshua Shane Belfy, age 36, 602 Elmore Street, St. Martinville, LA., 70582, Exploitation of the infirmed, theft. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

Pierce Matthew Pitre, age 28, 634 Bertrand Road, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Criminal mischief. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chestina Tralisa Clark, age 30, 1104 W. South Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Myra J. Guidry, age 49, 1342 Frilot Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jerald G. Nickerson, Jr., age 31, 1309 Junior Street, Lake Charles, LA., 70601, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lee Arthur Malveaux, Jr., age 41, 1923 Zachorie Street, Mamou, LA., 70554, Criminal trespass, disturbing the peace. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ian Cormier Alexander, age 21, 180 Leo Richard Lane, Sunset, LA., 70584, Possession of a legend drug without a prescription. Arrested by Port Barre Police Department.

Bryse William Valin, age 19, 3388 Highway 103, Port Barre, LA., 70577, Theft. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. (REBOOK – ADDITIONAL CHARGES)

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

Justin M. Tezeno, age 41, 605 N. Dupre Street, Ville Platte, LA 70586, DWI (4th offense), improper lane usage, driving under DWI suspension. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Shawn James Andrus, age 46, 4106 Darryl Beth, Youngsville, LA 70592, Bench warrant x2. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Frem Pickney, age 30, 1203 Stardust Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Bench warrant x3 – Rebook. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Catina Washington, age 47, 550 S. MLK, Eunice, LA 70535, Bench warrant, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple escape (2 counts). Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Joshua Paul Lafleur, age 40, 325 Rue Aimee Street, Ville Platte, LA 70586, Theft. Arrested by Washington Police Department.

Gene A. Richardson, age 65, 6390 Pine Point Road, Ville Platte, LA 70586, Bench warrant x2. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

