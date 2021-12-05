2 Men Charged with Robbing Lafayette Pedestrians

20-year-old Davontre Nathan of Lafayette and Brandon Babineaux of Eunice have been arrested following reports of robberies happening to pedestrians in the "Saint Street" area on Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from Lafayette Police, the two suspects allegedly approached their victims while driving through the area and demanded personal items from them. They allegedly did this multiple times in a short time period.

Davontre Nathan, mugshot from Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office

Fortunately, no one was reported injured. Officers found the alleged vehicle used in the alleged robberies later in the night.

Both men have been charged with 2 counts of attempted first degree robbery and one count of first degree robbery.

If you have any more information regarding this incident, please call the Lafayette Police Department.

