2 Men Charged with Robbing Lafayette Pedestrians
20-year-old Davontre Nathan of Lafayette and Brandon Babineaux of Eunice have been arrested following reports of robberies happening to pedestrians in the "Saint Street" area on Friday afternoon.
According to a press release from Lafayette Police, the two suspects allegedly approached their victims while driving through the area and demanded personal items from them. They allegedly did this multiple times in a short time period.
Fortunately, no one was reported injured. Officers found the alleged vehicle used in the alleged robberies later in the night.
Both men have been charged with 2 counts of attempted first degree robbery and one count of first degree robbery.
If you have any more information regarding this incident, please call the Lafayette Police Department.