UPDATED STORY (July 3, 2021): Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says the victim and the alleged shooter have been identified in the murder-suicide - 47-year-old Pamela Spencer (victim) and 24-year-old Triston Hopkins (alleged shooter), both of Iota.

______________________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY (June 30, 2021): A man and a woman are dead after a murder-suicide shooting Wednesday morning on McCain Road near Goodrich Road near Crowley in Acadia Parish.

According to a press release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies found the two adults dead just after 11:00 AM. Deputies say the woman was driving the vehicle while the man was inside of the vehicle with her. Deputies say the man shot her while they were traveling on McCain Road, then took his own life.

McCain Road near Goodrich Road, google maps

Authorities say the vehicle came to rest in a ditch on the side of McCain Road.

The names of the two people have not been released yet.

This is all of the information we have been told by Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson. KPEL News will provide more details as they become available.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born