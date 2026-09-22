(Lafayette, LA) - Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a 31-year-old undocumented man on multiple charges, including Sexual Battery.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, SWAT members were called out to a disturbance happening on Friday, September 18. When they got to the home on Nanoke Lane, deputies saw a suspect push the victim out the door of the home they shared.

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After pushing that woman outside of the residence, the man went inside. Eventually, deputies were able to get Leobardo Gomez-Martinez to surrender. He was charged with the following:

Domestic Abuse Battery

Sexual Battery

Possession or Dealing in Unregistered or Illegally Transferred Weapons

Deputies say the man had a sawed-off shotgun. Officials say the incident played out in the 100 block of Nanoke Lane in unincorporated Carencro.

In addition, a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office reiterates their protocols for people who can not prove their identity:

Because proof of Gomez-Martinez’s identity and legal status could not be verified by investigating deputies, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was contacted per standard agency protocol.

Once his arrest happened, federal officials began investigating, and according to the Lafayette Sheriff's Office, Leobardo Gomez-Martinez will be facing more charges from federal officials.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the case.