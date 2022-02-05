2 People Hospitalized in Late Night Lafayette Shooting

The latest shooting in Lafayette involves a male and a female who were found shot in the 100 block of Newport Drive late Friday night.

According to a press release from Lafayette Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Hebert Road around 11:00 p.m. after getting reports of shots being fired in the area. Newport Drive is just a few blocks away.

Hebert Road to Newport Drive, Google maps Hebert Road to Newport Drive, Google maps loading...

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Lafayette Police or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021