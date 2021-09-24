2021 Port Barre Cracklin Festival Returns November 11-14
The Port Barre Cracklin Festival is back and set for November 11-14 at Veterans Memorial Park.
The 35th annual celebration of all things related to the south Louisiana staple will feature a cookoff, pageants, a parade, rides and games, food and drink, and of course, great live music.
Below is the complete Festival schedule:
Thursday, November 11
5:00 - 10:00 pm: Family Night - Free Admission
Buy a ride bracelet and ride the carnival rides for one price
Friday, November 12
5:00 - 6:30 pm: Kendall Shaffer & The Honkytonk Army
7:00 - 9:00 pm: Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco
9:30 -11:30 pm: Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns
Saturday, November 13
10:00 am: Festival opens and parade begins down Saizan St.
11:30 - 1:30 pm: Tet' Dur'
2:00 - 4:00 pm: Johnny Sonnier & Cajun Heritage
5:00 - 6:30 pm: JC Melancon & The Bayou Rock Band
7:00 - 9:00 pm: Clay Cormier & The Highways Boys
9:30 - 11:30 pm: Dustin Sonnier & The Wanted
Sunday, November 14
10:00 am: Festival opens
11:00 - 12:30 pm: Bradley Venable & Cajun Friends
1:00 - 3:00 pm: Travis Matte & The Kingpins
3:00 - 4:00 pm: Cracklin Cookoff results and awards
Sportsman's prize pool drawing
Crowning of 2021 Miss, Teen, & Ms. Cracklin
4:00 - 6:00 pm: Foret Tradition
For more information about this year's Port Barre Cracklin Festival, visit CracklinFest.com and follow them on Facebook.
