2021 Port Barre Cracklin Festival Returns November 11-14

The Port Barre Cracklin Festival is back and set for November 11-14 at Veterans Memorial Park.

The 35th annual celebration of all things related to the south Louisiana staple will feature a cookoff, pageants, a parade, rides and games, food and drink, and of course, great live music.

Below is the complete Festival schedule:

Thursday, November 11

5:00 - 10:00 pm: Family Night - Free Admission

Buy a ride bracelet and ride the carnival rides for one price

Friday, November 12

5:00 - 6:30 pm: Kendall Shaffer & The Honkytonk Army

7:00 - 9:00 pm: Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco

9:30 -11:30 pm: Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns

Saturday, November 13

10:00 am: Festival opens and parade begins down Saizan St.

11:30 - 1:30 pm: Tet' Dur'

2:00 - 4:00 pm: Johnny Sonnier & Cajun Heritage

5:00 - 6:30 pm: JC Melancon & The Bayou Rock Band

7:00 - 9:00 pm: Clay Cormier & The Highways Boys

9:30 - 11:30 pm: Dustin Sonnier & The Wanted

Sunday, November 14

10:00 am: Festival opens

11:00 - 12:30 pm: Bradley Venable & Cajun Friends

1:00 - 3:00 pm: Travis Matte & The Kingpins

3:00 - 4:00 pm: Cracklin Cookoff results and awards

Sportsman's prize pool drawing

Crowning of 2021 Miss, Teen, & Ms. Cracklin

4:00 - 6:00 pm: Foret Tradition

For more information about this year's Port Barre Cracklin Festival, visit CracklinFest.com and follow them on Facebook.