2022 SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival In Lake Charles Entertainment Lineup
The Southwest Louisiana Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming back to Lake Charles. The festival is back after having to take off due to COVID-19.
The festival is set for Friday, June 10th, and Saturday, June 11th in Lake Charles and will take place at a new location. The festival will take place this year at The Stables at Le Bocage located at 4550 South Park Road in Lake Charles, LA.
The two-day event will feature live music, a kid zone, food and craft booths, fireworks, balloon rides, and more!
The Southwest Louisiana Hot Air Balloon Festival entertainment lineup is stacked with a ton of great talent. Here is the entertainment lineup for this year.
Friday, June 10th, 2022
6:00 pm to 7:00 pm -- Johnny Jimenez
7:20 pm to 8:30 pm -- Parish County Line
9:00 pm to 10:00 pm -- Caden Gillard
10:15 pm to 11:30 pm -- Wayne Toups
Saturday, June 11th, 2022
4:00 pm to 5:00 pm --Madison Crane
5:15 pm to 6:00 pm --Rosedown Rockers
6:20 pm to 7:00 pm -- Charlie Wayne Band
7:15 pm to 8:30 pm -- Dustin Sonnier
9:00 pm to 10:00 pm -- Flamethrowers
10:15 pm to 11:30 pm -- Three Beards
If you are a vendor and would like to have your business at the festival, you can go to the hot air balloon festival's website here to register to have your business represented.
Tickets and VIP parking passes are now available for purchase also on the 2022 Southwest Louisiana Hot Air Balloon Festival website. You can choose from a one-day pass, weekend pass, or even a VIP Ultimate One Day pass.
Get ready to pass a good time in June of this year with two great days of fun.
