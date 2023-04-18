2023 Louisiana High School Baseball Playoff Brackets Unveiled

The 2023 LHSAA Ochsner Baseball Playoff Brackets for Louisiana high schools have been unveiled and several Acadiana area teams are in postseason play.

Playoffs begin with the Bi-District round April 20-22 for most of the Divisions (with the exception of Division V Select which begins April 25).

Once all is said and done, there will be a total of 10 championships crowned across the state. There are five Select and five Non-Select brackets.

The LHSAA Baseball State Tournament will take place for all Divisions on May 9-13, 2023 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

Below is the breakdown of how many teams are in each of the Non-Select and Select Divisions along with the amount of teams that have qualified for the state playoffs in each.

LHSAA LHSAA loading...

As far as Acadiana area teams in the playoffs, below are the representatives.

Division I (Non-Select)

#6 Southside

Division II (Non-Select)

#2 North Vermilion

#4 Eunice

#9 Iota

#12 Breaux Bridge

#14 Rayne

#15 Kaplan

#24 Jennings

Division III (Non-Select)

#7 Loreauville

#11 Pine Prairie

#12 Port Barre

#21 Patterson

#24 Church Point

Division IV (Non-Select)

#7 Delcambre

#15 Gueydan

#17 Lake Arthur

#20 Centerville

#22 Oberlin

Division V (Non-Select)

None

Division I (Select)

#11 Acadiana

#15 Carencro

#17 Lafayette

Division II (Select)

#3 St Thomas More

#4 Teurlings Catholic

#9 Lafayette Christian

#17 David Thibodaux

Division III (Select)

#3 Notre Dame

#10 Ascension Episcopal

#12 Catholic High - New Iberia

Division IV (Select)

#4 Opelousas Catholic

#6 Sacred Heart

#14 Vermilion Catholic

#17 St Edmund

#18 Hanson Memorial

Division V (Select)

#8 Northside Christian

#9 Episcopal of Acadiana