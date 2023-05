The Acadiana area is always strong when it comes to high school baseball. However, this year, only four teams from the area advanced to the State Baseball Tournament this week in Sulphur.

The State Tournament includes the semifinals and finals in each respective division. All total, 10 champions will be crowned by the completion of play on Saturday.

In Divisions I-III for both Select and Non-Select, all rounds thus far have been best of three series. However, the semifinals and finals are single elimination.

Divisions IV and V brackets consist of solely single games throughout.

Below is the complete schedule for the High School State Baseball Tournament in Sulphur. All games are being played at McMurry Park.

DIVISION I - NON-SELECT

#4 Sam Houston vs. #1 West Monroe - 5:00 pm - Thursday

#3 Sulphur vs. #2 Barbe - 5:00 pm - Thursday

Final: 5:00 pm - Saturday

DIVISION II - NON-SELECT

#8 Lakeshore vs. #4 Eunice - 11:00 am - Thursday

#7 Iowa vs. #6 North DeSoto - 11:00 am - Thursday

Final: 2:00 pm - Saturday

DIVISION III - NON-SELECT

#5 Berwick vs. #1 Kinder - 2:00 pm - Wednesday

#3 Doyle vs. #2 South Beauregard - 2:00 pm - Wednesday

Final: 5:00 pm - Friday

DIVISION IV - NON-SELECT

#12 Mangham vs. #1 Oak Grove - 5:00 pm - Tuesday

#3 DeQuincy vs. #2 Logansport - 5:00 pm - Tuesday

Final: 2:00 pm - Friday

DIVISION V - NON-SELECT

#5 Anacoco vs. #1 Choudrant - 11:00 am - Tuesday

#7 Weston vs. #3 Pitkin - 11:00 am - Tuesday

Final: 11:00 am - Friday

DIVISION I - SELECT

#13 Rummel vs. #1 Catholic-Baton Rouge - 2:00 pm - Thursday

#6 Pineville vs. #2 Jesuit - 2:00 pm - Thursday

Final: 5:00 pm - Saturday

DIVISION II - SELECT

#1 St. Louis vs. #5 Vandebilt - 5:00 pm - Wednesday

#3 St. Thomas vs. #2 ED White - 5:00 pm - Wednesday

Final: 2:00 pm - Saturday

DIVISION III - SELECT

#4 Dunham vs. #1 St. Charles - 11:00 am - Wednesday

#3 Notre Dame vs. #2 Menard - 11:00 am - Wednesday

Final: 2:00 pm - Friday

DIVISION IV - SELECT

#4 Opelousas Catholic vs. #1 Ouachita Christian - 2:00 pm - Tuesday

#3 Glenbrook vs. #2 Ascension Catholic - 2:00 pm - Tuesday

Final: 2:00 pm - Friday

DIVISION V - SELECT

#4 Claiborne Christian vs. #1 Avoyelles Charter - 11:00 am - Tuesday

#3 Grace Christian vs. #2 Family Community - 2:00 pm - Tuesday

Final: 11:00 am - Friday