SULPHUR, La. (KPEL News) - A man who has allegedly been abusing a juvenile family member since before she was 12 years old is behind bars, the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office says.

Daniel S. Floyd, 38, of Sulphur, Louisiana is accused of having "inappropriate sexual contact with a family member," and that the behavior has been going on since 2018.

"During the investigation, detectives learned he had been sexually abusing the girl on numerous occasions, since 2018, when she was under the age of 12," the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Tuesday morning. "It was also learned Floyd made the victim participate in inappropriate and sexually explicit conversations with other men on a website."

Floyd was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, CPSO said. He was charged with 4 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and 2 counts of sexual battery. According to the press release, Judge Tony Fazzio set Floyd's bond at $4 million.

