2023 St Jude Radiothon This Thursday & Friday — Here’s How You Can Donate

We call it the "two most important broadcast days of our year." It's also known as the St. Jude Radiothon.

On Thursday and Friday (2/2-2/3), we invite you along to listen to the many reasons to support the slice of heaven on Earth known as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

We know it'll be tough at times to hear the heartbreaking stories of families who've had to bury a child, but we'll also celebrate the thousands upon thousands of babies that St. Jude has helped save.

We don't want you to just listen but jump in and support the hospital by becoming part of the St. Jude family. We're looking for Partners in Hope at only $19 on a major credit card.

Donating is simple. You can do so online at www.stjude.org, by phone at 1-800-372-4999 or can text "LIVE" to 626262 and click the link from St Jude to donate via your smartphone.

Our goal this year is to raise $250,000 for the babies at St. Jude. Please join us.

A sincere thanks go out to all the good folks at the Acadiana Automotive Group for once again being the title sponsor for this year's Radiothon.