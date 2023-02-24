2023 Cajun Woodstock Set for April 1-2 at Church Point City Park

Cajun Woodstock, a benefit for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, will once again be held at Church Point City Park on April 1-2, 2023.

This family-friendly event is back and features live entertainment, food, fun and more.

All proceeds will go to our babies at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Admission to Cajun Woodstock is only $5 per person while kids 12 and under get in free. Gates open at 10:00 am on both days.

IDs are required and no ice chests or outside food and drinks are allowed.

On Saturday morning there will be a Round Steak Rice & Gravy Cook-Off with sampling beginning at 11:00 am and awards at noon.

Also on Saturday morning, there will be the popular 5K Color Run for a Cure.

Then on Sunday, it's the "Cruzin' For a Cure" poker run with registration beginning at 8 am.

Live music will be the highlight of the weekend as there will be bands starting each day at 11:00 am. Here is the complete rundown:

Saturday, April 1

11:00 am - 1:00 pm -- Troy Lejeune & Cajun Revue

1:30 pm - 3:30 pm -- Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition

4:00 pm - 6:00 pm -- Seth Spell & Cajun Strong

6:30 pm - 8:30 pm -- Mason Trail & Zydeco Rhythm

9:00pm - 11:00 pm -- Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

Sunday, April 2

11:00 am - 1:00 pm -- Donnie Broussard & The Louisiana Stars

1:30 pm - 3:30 pm -- Dustin Sonnier & The Wanted

4:00 pm - 6:00 pm -- High Performance

To learn more about this year's Cajun Woodstock, visit their website here or follow them on Facebook.