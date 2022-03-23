18th Annual Cajun Woodstock Returns to Church Point on April 2-3, 2022

Cajun Woodstock is making its triumphant return to Church Point City Park on April 2-3, 2022. The St. Jude fundraiser has not been able to hold its event since 2019 due to the pandemic.

But, this family-friendly event is back and features live entertainment, food, fun and more.

All proceeds will go to our babies at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Cajun Woodstock Cajun Woodstock loading...

Admission to Cajun Woodstock is only $5 per person while kids 12 and under get in free. Grounds open at 10:00 am on both days.

IDs are required and no ice chests or outside food and drinks are allowed.

On Saturday morning there will be a Round Steak Rice & Gravy Cook-Off with sampling beginning at 11:00 am and awards at noon. Also on Saturday morning will be the Woodstock Color Run. Registration begins at 8:00 am.

The Show & Shine Car and Truck Show also happens on Saturday, April 2 with registration beginning at 8:00 am.

Then on Sunday, it's the "Cruzin' For a Cure" poker run with registration beginning at 8 am.

Live music will be the highlight of the weekend as there will be bands starting each day at 11:00 am. Here is the complete rundown:

Saturday, April 2

11:00am - 1:00 pm -- Ronnie Matthews & Throw Down

1:30 pm - 3:30 pm -- Bubba Hebert & The New Morse Playboys

4:00 pm - 6:00 pm -- Seth Spell & Cajun Strong

6:30 pm - 8:30 pm -- Damon Troy & Louisiana Beat

9:00pm - 11:00 pm -- Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

Sunday, April 3

11:00 am - 1:00 pm -- Fred Prejean & Friends

1:30 pm - 3:30 pm -- Dustin Sonnier & The Wanted

4:00 pm - 6:00 pm -- Four Horses

To learn more about this year's Cajun Woodstock, visit their website here or follow them on Facebook.